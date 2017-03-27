HCI Group Inc (HCI) PT Set at $38.00 by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) has been given a $38.00 price objective by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,467 shares. The firm has a market cap of $462.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $50.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.64. The business earned $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 13.90%. HCI Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

