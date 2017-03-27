HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

HC2 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HCHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.35.
HC2 Holdings (NASDAQ:HCHC) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 300,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $249.54 million. HC2 Holdings has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.
HCHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HC2 Holdings in a research note on Sunday, March 12th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Wingspan Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HC2 Holdings by 396,958.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 861,400 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HC2 Holdings by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 473,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 228,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of HC2 Holdings by 857.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 199,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 179,011 shares during the last quarter.
