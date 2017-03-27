HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) opened at 25.35 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $596.79 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $40.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing its synthetic chemistry platform to develop and commercialize a pipeline of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. It develops nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

