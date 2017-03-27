HC Wainwright Analysts Give DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) a $8.00 Price Target

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) has been assigned a $8.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.65% from the stock’s current price.

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 139,658 shares. The firm’s market cap is $23.37 million. DarioHealth Corp has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

About DarioHealth Corp

DarioHealth Corp, formerly Labstyle Innovations Corp, is a digital health (mHealth) company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing a technology providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. The Company’s product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device, Dario Smart Meter.

