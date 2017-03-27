RTL Group S.A. (RTL) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RTL. equinet AG set a €81.00 ($88.04) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.18 ($87.16).

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) traded down 0.50% on Thursday, reaching €73.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.75. RTL Group has a 12 month low of €63.50 and a 12 month high of €83.30.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio.

