Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Position in Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 105,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 63.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.12. Dow Chemical Co has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOW shares. Vetr lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

