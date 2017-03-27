Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,505 shares. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.96. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post $6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.07 per share, with a total value of $225,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Barnes sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $291,404.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,003.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

