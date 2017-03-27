Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,456 Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 175.8% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 132.45 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Kimberly Clark Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Kimberly Clark Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.32.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

