Halliburton Company (HAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil upgraded Halliburton Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton Company to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Halliburton Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 49.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.84 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.75%.

In other Halliburton Company news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.11 per share, with a total value of $307,822.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,055.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,687 shares of company stock valued at $941,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company during the third quarter worth $522,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 262,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Halliburton Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 607,431 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

