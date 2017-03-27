Halcon Resources Co. (HK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Scotiabank

Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Halcon Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halcon Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 1,338,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Halcon Resources has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s market cap is $638.77 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 576.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 338,147 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Halcon Resources by 20,288.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,936,959 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halcon Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Halcon Resources

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

