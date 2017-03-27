Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSE:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSE:GHII) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,203 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $27.88.

About Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF

