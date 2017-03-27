Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,032,000 Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $117,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) opened at 30.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm earned $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-3032000-stake-in-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns approximately 300 hotels with over 45,860 rooms or suites, and approximately 190 travel centers. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. The Company’s properties are located in approximately 50 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.