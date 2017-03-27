Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,030,000 Stake in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brocade Communications Systems worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRCD. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brocade Communications Systems by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halcyon Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Brocade Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at 12.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company earned $581.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.89 million. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,030,000 Stake in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-3030000-stake-in-brocade-communications-systems-inc-brcd.html.

Several research firms have commented on BRCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 1,050,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $13,104,922.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Odonnell sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $78,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $138,865.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brocade Communications Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brocade Communications Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.