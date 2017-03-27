Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 420,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 312,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) opened at 14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $315.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Forward View raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 7,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

