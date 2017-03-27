Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,549 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of BioTelemetry worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $1,271,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioTelemetry by 72.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 171,760 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at 26.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.90. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business earned $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAT. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, SVP Fred Broadway sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $200,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George Hrenko sold 126,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $3,270,815.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

