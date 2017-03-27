GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1,147,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.79 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $114.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.34 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

