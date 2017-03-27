Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR an industry rank of 36 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 25.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,935,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after buying an additional 588,353 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 429,707 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 1,293,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 429,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 71.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) opened at 15.94 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.61.

About Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

