Griffin Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Griffin Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex Company from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, FBR & Co cut Trex Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex Company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,139 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. Trex Company has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Trex Company had a return on equity of 65.45% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company earned $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/griffin-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-trex-company-inc-trex-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider James E. Cline sold 15,000 shares of Trex Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $999,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,177.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 1,400 shares of Trex Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $92,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trex Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Trex Company by 107.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Trex Company by 22.8% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Trex Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.