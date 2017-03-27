Greggs plc (GRG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Greggs plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Greggs plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greggs plc from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Investec reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.13) target price on shares of Greggs plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,061.25 ($13.11).

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1017.75. The stock had a trading volume of 178,674 shares. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 869.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,149.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,012.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 983.38. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Greggs plc’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In other Greggs plc news, insider Raymond Reynolds purchased 2,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,013 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £27,188.92 ($33,579.00). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.39), for a total value of £72,216 ($89,188.59).

About Greggs plc

Greggs plc is a United Kingdom-based bakery food on-the-go retailer. The Company’s products and services consist of a range of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches and drinks in its shop. The Company also provides frozen bakery products to its wholesale customers. The Company owns approximately 1,698 shops, 12 regional bakeries, one distribution center and one manufacturing center.

