Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) CEO Sells $26,220.00 in Stock

Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CEO Lee C.K. sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $26,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,665,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee C.K. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Lee C.K. sold 8,200 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $32,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Lee C.K. sold 155,000 shares of Greenpro Capital Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $387,500.00.

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) opened at 5.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Greenpro Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Greenpro Capital Corp., formerly Greenpro, Inc, operates and provides a range of business solution services varying from cloud system solution, financial consulting services and corporate accounting services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia, with an initial focus on Hong Kong, China and Malaysia.

