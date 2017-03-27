Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Nomura cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded down 0.88% on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 414,847 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. Greenhill & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co. will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of Greenhill & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $1,559,965.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,903.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,005,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 146,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 655,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co. by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 653,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after buying an additional 148,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and advisory services on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments.

