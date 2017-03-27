Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 13,260 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 348.14%. The company earned $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,617.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,735,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 406,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The Company’s parent company is Green Plains Inc (Green Plains).

