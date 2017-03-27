Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Sells 64,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.37, for a total value of C$2,391,680.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) traded down 0.89% on Monday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 337,685 shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of research firms have commented on GWO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Dundee Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.10.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

