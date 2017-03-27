Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 24 shares of Great Portland Estates PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £155.04 ($194.85).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 24 shares of Great Portland Estates PLC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £148.56 ($186.70).

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 634.50. 549,989 shares of the stock traded hands. Great Portland Estates PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 534.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 806.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 643.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 631.40. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Great Portland Estates PLC to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.29) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Great Portland Estates PLC to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 563 ($7.08) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC Holdings plc dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC from GBX 664 ($8.34) to GBX 657 ($8.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.68) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 692.93 ($8.71).

About Great Portland Estates PLC

Great Portland Estates plc (GPE) is a property investment and development company. The Company holds office, retail and residential properties in central London. GPE’s properties have tenants from various industry sectors, such as retailers and leisure, technology, media and telecoms, professional services, banking and finance, corporate and Government.

