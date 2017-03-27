Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (AMEX:GTE) in a research report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTE. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cormark began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.45.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) traded down 2.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,856 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The company’s market cap is $1.32 billion. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. On average, equities analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 10,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,462.00. Also, VP Alan Martin Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 233,900 shares of company stock worth $606,523.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

