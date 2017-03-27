GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (GFTU) Receives GBX 680 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C (LON:GFTU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 688.33 ($8.65).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 595 ($7.48) to GBX 715 ($8.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.17) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.79) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered their price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.35) price objective on shares of GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (LON:GFTU) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 679.50. 330,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT has a 12 month low of GBX 435.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 756.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.61 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 665.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C’s previous dividend of $4.75.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £2,997.92 ($3,767.65).

About GRAFTON GROUP PLC UT (1 ORD, 1 C

Grafton Group plc operates in the merchanting, do-it-yourself (DIY) retailing and mortar manufacturing markets in Britain, Ireland and Belgium. It operates in three segments: Merchanting, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Merchanting segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to people engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction from a network of 539 branches in Britain, Ireland and Belgium.

