Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $881,000 in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $736,167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,508,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,748,000 after buying an additional 3,719,388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,003.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,341,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,351,000 after buying an additional 3,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,660,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,132,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,309,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 107.99 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $204.44 billion. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.43 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/good-life-advisors-llc-invests-881000-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Independent Research GmbH upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.