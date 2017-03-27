Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 157,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,427,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,836,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,298,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC upgraded Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

