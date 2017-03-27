Goldman Sachs Group Inc Upgrades Tullow Oil (TUWLF) to “Neutral”

Tullow Oil (NASDAQ:TUWLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday.

Tullow Oil (NASDAQ:TUWLF) traded up 0.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.30 billion. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

