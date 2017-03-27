Goldman Sachs Group Inc Lowers Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Forward View downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded down 7.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,377,953 shares. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 564.51%. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,760,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 88,604 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at $10,687,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter valued at $9,893,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 107,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

