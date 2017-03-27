Goldman Sachs Group Inc Boosts BP plc (BP) Price Target to GBX 480

BP plc (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 460 ($5.78) to GBX 480 ($6.03) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) price target on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.85) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP plc from GBX 560 ($7.04) to GBX 530 ($6.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.41) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.33 ($6.43).

BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 447.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,846,589 shares. BP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 249.44 and a 1-year high of GBX 521.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 87.07 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 457.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 469.16.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £308.40 ($387.58). Also, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £133,800 ($168,153.83). Insiders have purchased 52,275 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,500 in the last three months.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

