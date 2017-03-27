Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.85 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) traded up 0.88% on Friday, reaching $1.14. 17,371 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $426.93 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/golden-star-resources-ltd-gsc-given-sector-perform-rating-at-scotiabank-2.html.

In related news, Director Samuel Theodorus Coetzer acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,975.00. Also, Director Timothy Clive Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,192 shares of company stock worth $108,072.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is a gold mining and exploration company. The Company’s segments include Wassa, Bogoso/Prestea, Other and Corporate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Golden Star (Wassa) Limited, owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine and a carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant (Wassa).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.