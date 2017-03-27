Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Limited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) traded down 1.58% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 1,485,649 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.63 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $17,247,000. Nokota Management LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $9,176,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $68,375,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Limited by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $9,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

