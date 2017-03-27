Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at HSBC Holdings plc

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) had its price objective cut by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,475 ($31.10) to GBX 2,200 ($27.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($28.40) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,330 ($29.28) to GBX 2,340 ($29.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,753 ($34.60) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($31.29) price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group plc has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,360 ($29.66).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) traded down 0.57% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1730.00. 203,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 741.36 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,012.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,091.06. Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,701.08 and a one year high of GBX 2,696.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Paul Edwards bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,708 ($21.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,439.61). Also, insider Ian P. Butcher bought 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,713.39 ($62,477.55). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,167 shares of company stock worth $11,463,741.

About Go-Ahead Group plc

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

