GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLYC. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 1.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 39,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s market cap is $132.04 million.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.19) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

