Global Opportunitie Harrington Acquires 185,500 Shares of Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (ATM) Stock

Atacama Pacific Gold Co. (TSE:ATM) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington acquired 185,500 shares of Atacama Pacific Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,910.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Atacama Pacific Gold from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

