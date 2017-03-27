Glencore PLC (GLEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLEN. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.08) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Glencore PLC from GBX 315 ($3.89) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Societe Generale set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of Glencore PLC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.52) price target on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.30 ($4.25).

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) opened at 311.90 on Monday. Glencore PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 124.55 and a 12 month high of GBX 347.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 44.45 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 324.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 275.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Glencore PLC Company Profile

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

