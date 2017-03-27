Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 1,760 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.11) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.82 ($21.92).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded up 0.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1677.00. 6,948,822 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,645.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,594.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 81.63 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-given-hold-rating-at-shore-capital-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £75,963.20 ($95,467.14). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,683.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 471 shares of company stock worth $786,697 and have sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.