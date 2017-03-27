Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 1,760 ($22.12) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.11) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.82 ($21.92).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) traded up 0.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1677.00. 6,948,822 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,645.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,594.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,363.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 81.63 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%.
In related news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £75,963.20 ($95,467.14). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,555 ($19.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,318.10 ($6,683.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 471 shares of company stock worth $786,697 and have sold 52,038 shares worth $84,442,106.
GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.
