Insider Selling: GKN plc (GKN) Insider Sells 18,279 Shares of Stock

GKN plc (LON:GKN) insider Kevin Cummings sold 18,279 shares of GKN plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £65,804.40 ($82,700.01).
Shares of GKN plc (LON:GKN) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 366.60. 4,675,162 shares of the stock traded hands. GKN plc has a 52 week low of GBX 249.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 379.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.76. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.26 billion.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from GKN plc’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.
GKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of GKN plc from GBX 420 ($5.28) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.59) price target on shares of GKN plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.65) price target on shares of GKN plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 346 ($4.35) price target on shares of GKN plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.96) price target on shares of GKN plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.33 ($4.54).
About GKN plc
GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. Its GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of aerostructures, engine products and systems, and electrical wiring systems to the global aerospace industry.
