Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Givaudan Sa has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

