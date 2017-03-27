Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Position Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.46% of Gibraltar Industries worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 43.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) opened at 40.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

