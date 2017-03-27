Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gibraltar Industries’ shares look overvalued and also underperformed the Zacks categorized Building & Construction Products Miscellaneous industry, over the last three months. The company’s fourth-quarter 2016 revenues fell short of the prior-year figure by 17.7%. Closure of certain product lines and dismal conditions in the commodity & energy related markets might continue to hurt the top-line performance in the quarters ahead. In addition to this, certain headwinds, such as a stronger U.S. dollar, extensive industry rivalry or unfavorable government construction spending pattern, might limit near-term revenue and growth prospects. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock moved south for 2017.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROCK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) traded down 0.62% on Monday, reaching $39.85. 20,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm earned $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $17,165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $6,138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4,153.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

