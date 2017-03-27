Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Short Interest Up 125.1% in March

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,928 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the February 28th total of 674,745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gevo stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.49% of Gevo worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) opened at 1.13 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $7.43 million. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

