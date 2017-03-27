Gerdau SA (GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau SA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau SA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 12,109,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The stock’s market cap is $5.95 billion. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 1,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,520,392 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,046,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 655,970 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gerdau SA by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 556,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau SA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,913,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA Company Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

