Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 4,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) opened at 32.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.51 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Vetr lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.11 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Aegis started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,696 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,294 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

