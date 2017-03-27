Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.76. 456,348 shares of the stock were exchanged. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Genuine Parts Company had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company earned $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Genuine Parts Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Genuine Parts Company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Genuine Parts Company Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

