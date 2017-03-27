Gentherm Inc (THRM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,370 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.57% of Gentherm worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 122.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 35.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) opened at 36.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.97. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $44.62.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $236.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Gentherm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $246,412.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,792.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

