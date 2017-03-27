Gentherm Inc (THRM) Receives $40.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Gentherm news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 6,608 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $246,412.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,792.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $21,847,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 10.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 452,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 71,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,262 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.97. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $236.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

