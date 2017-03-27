GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded down 2.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 234,998 shares of the stock traded hands. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company’s market capitalization is $613.55 million.

In related news, CFO Scott Mendel sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $113,452.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 33,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $338,052.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,753 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GenMark) is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its eSensor detection technology. Its eSensor electrochemical technology detects multiple distinct biomarkers in a single sample. It sells its XT-8 instrument and related diagnostic and research tests (XT-8 system) in the United States.

