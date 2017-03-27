Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Gener8 Maritime worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 181,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 866,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 391,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) opened at 5.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $441.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Gener8 Maritime Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm earned $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime Inc will post ($0.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRT. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc, formerly General Maritime Corporation, is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the segment, which includes the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels. The Company owns a fleet of over 45 tankers, including 31 vessels on the water consisting of 14 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), approximately 11 Suezmax vessels, over four Aframax vessels and approximately two Panamax vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 6.6 million deadweight tons.

